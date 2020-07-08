Dr. Daniel Lee to serve as cardiac surgery chief at Anne Arundel Medical Center

Daniel C. Lee, MD, was named chief of cardiac surgery at Annapolis, Md.-based Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Lee, who assumed the role July 1, most recently served as a faculty cardiothoracic surgeon and co-director of the Center for Aortic Disease at Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White-Texas A&M Health Science Center.

Under his leadership, Anne Arundel Medical Center will enter into the final phase of planning for its new cardiac surgery program.

