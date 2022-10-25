Dr. Barry Zaret, founder of nuclear cardiology, dies at 82

Barry Zaret, MD, widely considered the founder of nuclear cardiology, passed away Oct. 20 at the age of 82, Yale School of Medicine said in a release.

Dr. Zaret began his career at Yale (New Haven, Conn.) in 1973 after two years of military service. That same year, he published a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine which set a precedent for the emerging field of noninvasive nuclear cardiology.

He served as the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology for over a decade and the chief of the section of cardiovascular medicine for 26 years.

Dr. Zaret is survived by his second wife, three sons, three stepdaughters and eleven grandchildren.