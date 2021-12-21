Children's Hospital Colorado is 1st pediatric facility to use 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter

Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado recently became the first pediatric hospital in the world to use a 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter in the treatment of congenital heart disease.

In these types of procedures, a miniature ultrasound is navigated to the patient's heart via their vasculature, the same route used during minimally invasive cardiac procedures. A 3D probe is put in the center of the heart, which allows cardiologists to visualize structures that cannot be clearly seen with other types of imaging, according to a Dec. 20 news release.

"The quality of images we are able to acquire with the 3D ICE catheter is a huge step forward," Gareth Morgan, MD, congenital interventional cardiologist with Children's Colorado, said in the release. "In our first few cases, we already have a better understanding of the complex interaction between newly implanted valves and a patient's anatomy. We expect this will contribute to expanding treatment options for patients who might not otherwise have been good candidates for cath lab procedures."