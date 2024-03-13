Atlantic Health, NYU Langone partner on heart care

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System's Morristown Medical Center and New York City-based NYU Langone Health expanded their partnership to include adult congenital heart disease services.

The partnership will provide patients with more convenient access to specialized cardiovascular care and provide expertise from both organizations, according to a March 11 system news release.

"Our partnership with experts at Morristown Medical Center will provide advanced adult congenital heart disease care to patients in New Jersey, allowing them to stay in their local community," Dan Halpern, MD, program director of NYU Langone Heart's Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program, said in the release.