American College of Cardiology names new chief innovation officer 

The American College of Cardiology named Ami Bhatt, MD, as chief innovation officer, the organization said Dec. 7.

Dr. Bhatt most recently served as the director of outpatient and telecardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital Corrigan-Minehan Heart Center in Boston. While serving as chief innovation officer, Dr. Bhatt will continue clinical practice at the hospital in adult congenital heart disease and teaching as an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

She has been a member of the organization for nearly 20 years and a member of the organization's Health Care Innovation Section, as well as the College's Lifelong Learning Oversight Committee.

"ACC's Innovation Program is shaping the future of cardiovascular care by ensuring clinicians and patients are involved in the development and implementation of the latest medical innovations," Cathleen Gates, American College of Cardiology CEO, said in a press release. "Dr. Bhatt has a wealth of experience in the development of digital technologies to improve patient care and has shown a commitment to advancing the clinician/patient experience that will be vital as she helps the ACC further its mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health."

Dr. Bhatt will begin the position in January.