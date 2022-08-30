AI can improve heart attack treatment for women: study

Researchers from Switzerland and the United Kingdom used artificial intelligence to analyze data from 420,781 patients across Europe to identify risk of heart attack in women to improve patient care.

The study, published in The Lancet, used algorithms based on a large data set to predict the prognosis of individual patients, leading to individualized treatments. The researchers said in an Aug. 29 news release in Science Daily that they see huge potential in applying AI to heart disease management for all patients.

"Using a machine learning algorithm and the largest datasets in Europe we were able to develop a novel artificial-intelligence-based risk score which accounts for sex-related differences in the baseline risk profile and improves the prediction of mortality in both sexes," author Florian A. Wenzl of the Center for Molecular Medicine at the University of Zurich said in the news release.