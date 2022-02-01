41% of Americans have reported at least 1 heart-related issue since start of pandemic  

Listen
Forty-one percent of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the Cleveland Clinic said Feb. 1.
The health system conducted a survey as part of its Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute’s "Love your Heart" campaign in celebration of American Heart Month. Researchers polled a national sample of 1,000 Americans ages 18 and up.
Key findings:
- Sixty-five percent of survey respondents reported higher levels of stress due to the pandemic, with increased stress levels significantly higher among those under 57, those who have a family member who has died from heart disease and Black Americans.
- Top issues included shortness of breath, dizziness, increased blood pressure and chest pain.
- About 27 percent of survey respondents who have tested positive for COVID-19 report their diagnosis impacted their heart health.