41% of Americans have reported at least 1 heart-related issue since start of pandemic  

Forty-one percent of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the Cleveland Clinic said Feb. 1.

The health system conducted a survey as part of its Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute’s "Love your Heart" campaign in celebration of American Heart Month. Researchers polled a national sample of 1,000 Americans ages 18 and up.

Key findings: