4 recent heart center milestones 

Heart centers across the nation continue to reach milestones in the use of a variety of procedures.

Here are four milestones since March 28, starting with the most recent:

1. Robert Saeid Farivar, MD, PhD, cardiovascular surgery medical director at the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute in Boise, Idaho, became the first surgeon in the region to use the Abiomed Impella 5.5 cardiac pump during an open-heart surgery, the Idaho Press reported April 18.

2. Physicians at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Children's Heart Center performed the facility's 100th surgical procedure, WVNews reported April 5.

3. Cardiac Partners' Structural Heart team performed its 100th successful implantation of the Mitral Clip, which is a device for high-risk heart patients who have a severe form of leaky mitral valve disorder, The Trentonian reported March 30.

4. New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Medical Center performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement surgery, The Sun Journal reported March 28.