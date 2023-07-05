Yale New Haven Hospital seeks to permanently reopen emergency department annex

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital seeks to permanently reopen its temporary adult emergency department annex that closed earlier this year due to a lapse in certification, the New Haven Register reported July 1.

The $1 million, 35-bed emergency department was originally opened on a temporary basis in 2022 amid rising COVID-19 and flu cases, according to the report. The city of New Haven ordered the hospital to vacate the annex in April after its certification of occupancy lapsed in February. It served about 100 patients per day.

COO Michale Holmes said the hospital is working with the state and city to meet the requirements to make it a permanent facility, according to the report.

In addition to the 35 beds, the annex will also include nurse stations, storage areas and restrooms, according to the report. An application to the city planning commission states the annex is intended to accommodate a shortfall in space until 2027 when an ongoing emergency department expansion at Yale's St. Raphael campus is completed.