Why Dayton Children's is building housing

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital is aiming to begin construction this summer on a project to house 26 kinship families, The Dayton Business Journal reported Jan. 25.

Fourteen buildings will be constructed as part of the $12 million project: 13 duplex buildings and one community building.

Jessica Salem, executive director of the Center for Health Equity at Dayton Children's, told the news outlet the hospital aims to "provide safe and stable housing for families while also providing a community network for people who can care for each other. ''

Ms. Salem said most kinship caregivers are aging, so the homes will be ADA compliant and safe, according to the report. She said housing remains a top barrier for kinship families and isolation is a top issue facing caregivers. The community building will provide space for social gathering, support and classes.

The city of Dayton, Montgomery County and federal allocations will help pay for the project, according to the report. Construction is expected to take 12 to 15 months.