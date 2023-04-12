WakeMed plans for 2 North Carolina hospitals to focus on acute care, behavioral health

Further details have emerged regarding plans by Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health to build two new hospitals in Garner, a suburb of Raleigh.

Plans to build an acute care facility and a behavioral health hospital were approved in February. The two facilities will be built on the same campus, WakeMed Health said in an April 11 news release.

"By building our mental health and well-being hospital and our acute care hospital on the same campus, we further our mission of whole-person health care — addressing our community’s medical needs, mental health needs, and even our patients' personal challenges that present barriers to achieving optimal health and wellness," Donald Gintzig, WakeMed president and CEO, said in the release.

The 150-bed mental health and well-being hospital will be the first facility constructed on the new campus, WakeMed said. Construction will begin in 2024 and the facility is expected to open in late 2026.

The new acute care facility faces challenges from other health systems over its construction. Both of the new facilities are close to WakeMed's freestanding emergency department in Garner.