VCU Health backs out of plans to build $350M research building

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health has decided not to move forward with plans to build a $350 million, seven-story research building and to instead build a new dental school facility, the Richmond-Times Dispatch reported Feb. 21.

Richmond sold the property to the health system for $3.5 million in 2021. After the COVID-19 pandemic changed the demand for downtown office space, the health system is now opting to build a new facility for its dental school on the plot of land.

The health system said it still sees the need for a new research building and is exploring options to construct one, according to the Times-Dispatch.