University Health to open new women's and children's hospital in 2023

University Health in San Antonio announced it is one year away from the opening of the new Women's and Children's Hospital, according to an Aug. 5 press release from the health system.

The 12-story, 300-bed hospital will include a new children's emergency department and family-sized, child-friendly rooms and amenities for children requiring inpatient care.

Irene Sandate, DNP, University Health vice president and associate chief of nursing, said the intent is to focus care on making families feel valued, respected and understood on their healthcare journey.

"In addition to the unique care offered at this state-of-the-art facility, the new hospital will be a magnet to attract and retain a top-notch team. A beautiful space staffed with caring people is the ideal place for healing," said Dr. Sandate.

When completed, it will be the only hospital in the region dedicated exclusively to the unique needs of women, infants and children with complex issues.