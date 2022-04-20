United Hospital pediatric expansion delayed over lack of funds

Bridgeport, W.Va.-based United Hospital Center's pediatric expansion plans are on hold because of insufficient funds, CBS affiliate WDTV reported April 19.

The hospital currently has two locations for pediatrics; the project would combine the services in one location.

"We put it out to bid. We got three bids, and they were all significantly over budget," Geoff Marshall, vice president of support services at the hospital, told WDTV.

Despite the high costs, Mr. Marshall said the project may be necessary because the current buildings are leased, and one of the owners wants to sell. United Hospital Center would own the property at the new location.

He said a decision likely won't come until the summer.