UChicago Medicine expands primary care network

UChicago Medicine has added a primary care facility in the city's Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods to bring care offerings close to patients' homes.

The health system launched its Cottage Grove clinic on Sept. 1 in partnership with UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital. On Oct. 19, UChicago Medicine Medical Group opened the Kenwood primary care and internal medicine facility, which will begin providing senior care in 2024.

"We know that there's been a real need for people to be able to get in with a provider, develop a relationship and come back over time," Debra Stulberg, MD, UChicago's chair of the family medicine department, said in a Dec. 6 news release. "The whole purpose of primary care is to really develop a long-term relationship between provider and patient that can help improve and promote the health of patients in the entire community, and I think these new locations will allow easier access for people to do just that."

The health system also opened three urgent care sites in 2023.