UCHealth to build 12 housing units for employees in Colorado town

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and the city of Steamboat Springs, Colo., plan to start building housing units in July — pending funding — that would be available for hospital and city employees, Steamboat Pilot & Today reported Jan. 24.

The project, which is expected to cost about $4.5 million, will consist of 12 units in a multifamily building for the hospital and 10 units for the city. The units will be on neighboring plots of land.

Affordable employee housing is a method some hospitals are implementing to retain and recruit employees, such as in two St. Luke's hospitals in expensive tourist Idaho towns.