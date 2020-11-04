U of Oklahoma Medical Center opens 144-bed tower

The University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City has opened its 144-bed tower to patients, according to The Guthrie News Leader.

The north tower, the largest hospital expansion in Oklahoma's history, is an eight-story, 450,000-square-foot facility.

The facility, which is connected to the existing hospital, also houses 32 operating rooms.

Construction of the facility began in 2017.

"The opening of the north tower is an exciting milestone for OU Health and for all of Oklahoma" Kris Gose, RN, president of the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, told the The Guthrie News Leader. "This new tower will optimize our ability to provide care at all levels, from trauma services to every type of surgical and medical expertise, in an environment that supports patients and their families."

