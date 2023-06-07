U of Iowa Health to vote on new $249M health sciences building amid construction boom

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is to seek approval next week for a new $249 million health sciences academic building, The Gazette reported June 6.

The capital plan would add to the more than $1 billion the system has laid out for construction projects, according to the report.

The 263,000-square-foot building would house three departments, namely communication sciences and disorders, health and human physiology, and physical therapy and rehabilitation science.

The 866-bed UIHC system is currently focused on such construction plans as well as possible merger and acquisition activity, for which it is seeking to work with consultants.

If approved, final completion of the health sciences building, which would be funded by existing hospital revenue, investment income, debt and possible philanthropy, is expected in the summer of 2026.