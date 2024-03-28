U-M Health buying old Kmart for new facility

Ann Arbor, Mich.-based University of Michigan Health has shared plans to purchase a former Kmart headquarters location in Troy, Mich., for $4.42 million and turn it into a clinical facility.

The purchase includes 7.28 acres of land and was approved by the University of Michigan Board of Regents on March 28, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The facility will focus on advanced specialty and diagnostic services.

The purchase is part of multiple U-M projects looking to increase patient access. The other projects include the 12-story D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion in Ann Arbor, which is expected to open in 2025, and the Ypsilanti (Mich.) Health Center, which is set to open later this year, the release said.

U-M Health is Michigan Medicine's clinical division. Michigan Medicine is the academic medical center for the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. It comprises 11 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across the state.







