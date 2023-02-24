Thrive Alabama plans $33M health center

Huntsville-based Thrive Alabama plans to build a new 72,000-square-foot community health center in Huntsville, NBC affiliate WAFF reported Feb. 24.

The health center, expected to cost $33 million, will offer behavioral healthcare, dental services, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, optometry, a pharmacy and Hepatitis C treatment. Thrive Alabama CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr said she hopes the new center will relieve stress on Huntsville Hospital.

Once ground is broken on the project, it is expected to take 14 to 18 months to complete, the report said.