Texas medical center spending $55M to buy, upgrade surgical hospital

University Medical Center of El Paso, Texas, will pay $55 million to acquire and upgrade a surgical hospital that closed in January, the El Paso Times reported June 23.

UMC aims to use the hospital, which has six operating rooms, for orthopedic, cardiology and neurological surgeries, among others. The 10 surgery rooms at UMC in Central El Paso are operating at capacity, a spokesperson told the publication.

The 40-bed surgical hospital will also be used to ease overburdened surgery rooms at UMC and alleviate seasonal bed shortages.

UMC has been leasing the hospital since March 17 for $362,000 per month —- money that will go toward the purchase price, according to the El Paso Times. UMC has been working on upgrades since then and expects to open the facility in September. The sale is projected to be completed by June 30.

Once fully operational, it will employ about 140 people.