Tennessee health system reveals $115M expansion plan

Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health has unveiled a $115 million expansion plan at its flagship medical center that will include two new patient floors.

The project will also include an extended emergency department, new outpatient suites and an expansion of its childbirth floor.

It will be the first major construction project at the Maury Regional Medical Center in approximately 20 years, CEO Martin Chaney, MD, said in a statement. The project will be funded from a number of sources, including a bond issuance, a state grant and vendor partnerships.

"As more patients continue to choose Maury Regional Health for their care, we are recruiting physicians to support growing service lines, offering additional services and expanding our facilities to meet the changing needs of our community," Dr. Chaney said.