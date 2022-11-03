Technology drives Hackensack Meridian's new $714M pavilion

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health plans to unveil Helena Theurer Pavilion — a $714 million, 530,000-square-foot project — on Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center's campus in December. Health system officials called it the most technologically advanced hospital in the U.S., ROI-NJ reported Nov. 3.

Here are the features that make the hospital stand out, according to ROI-NJ: