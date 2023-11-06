South Carolina hospital launches $66.8M inpatient project

Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center has broken ground on a $66.8 million project that will increase its inpatient bed count by 40 percent, the Charleston Business Journal reported Nov. 2.

The project will add 64,000 square feet and 56 beds, according to the report. Those beds include 30 medical/surgical private beds, 14 intensive care unit beds on a new fourth floor and 12 progressive unit beds on the new fourth floor. The project also includes a new fifth-floor shell space for future expansion.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the report.