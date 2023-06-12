Scripps Memorial breaks ground on $263M tower

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas (Calif.) broke ground on a $263 million medical tower specializing in pulmonary care June 9.

The building is set to open before the end of 2025. The project will add 64 private inpatient rooms to the hospital, bringing the hospital's total bed count above 230, according to a June 9 Scripps news release.

The tower and pulmonary institute will be named after philanthropists Warner and Debbie Lusardi, who supported the new building with a $25 million gift in 2020.

"We've seen demand for health care services steadily grow over the past decade at Scripps Encinitas, and we expect that trend to continue," Scott Eisman, MD, physician chief operating executive of the hospital, said in the release. "The Lusardi Tower and other master plan projects ensure that the campus will continue to serve the needs of our patients for many years to come."