Piedmont hospital to undergo $50M expansion, add ICU beds

Piedmont Columbus (Ga.) Regional is gearing up for a $50 million renovation and expansion at its Midtown campus that will include 43 new ICU beds and a renovated nursing unit. The project is slated to be completed in March 2026.

Construction is set to begin later this month, Piedmont said in a March 14 news release. Along with new ICU beds, the 99,038-square-foot project includes plans for the renovation of a 15-bed nursing unit.

"There will be a vertical expansion next to the existing Midtown hospital tower," said Cary Burcham, RN, chief nursing officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional. "The construction and completion later this year of the Bill and Olivia Amos Children's Hospital, relocating those pediatric hospital beds to the future freestanding facility, has enabled this project to take shape."