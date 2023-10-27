Oklahoma rural emergency hospital launches $13M renovation project

Perry (Okla.) Memorial Hospital, the first rural emergency hospital in Oklahoma, is launching a $13 million facility improvements capital expenditure project, The Journal Record reported Oct. 27.

In 2018, Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center assumed control over the hospital. Subject to the completion of the facility improvements, Stillwater Medical Center, will enter into another seven-year lease agreement with the Perry Facilities Authority.

The city of Perry will fund early project-related costs. In 2018, when the hospital was struggling to remain open, Perry residents overwhelmingly voted to approve a local tax that would support the hospital.