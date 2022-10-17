Oklahoma health system building $300M expansion

Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is planning a $300 million, five-part expansion project, The Journal Record reported Oct. 14.

The system recently finished construction on one part of the project, a $22.8 million freestanding emergency department.

It will also expand its HealthPlex hospital, also in Norman, to 650,000 square feet. The facility will now have 307 beds, a larger emergency department, surgical suites, intensive care, a new ambulatory pavilion and a cancer center. The hospital is slated to open in 2023.

The expansion will also demolish most of the health system's Norman Regional Hospital to create a health village that will include urgent care, preventive care, health education, independent senior living, retail facilities and a 48-bed behavioral health center.

The health village is slated to open in 2026, and the behavioral health center will open in 2024.