NYU Langone Health receives $15M gift

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has received a $15 million gift from Wayne Holman, MD, and his wife, Wendy Holman to further the treatment and research of endocrine disorders in the Holman Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism.

The newly named and endowed division, part of the department of medicine, has made significant contributions to the study of diabetes care, thyroid disease, obesity, neuroendocrinology, lipid disorders and bone health. It is ranked No. 2 in U.S. News & World Report's specialty rankings for 2023-24.

"This impactful gift will propel the division into its next phase of growth by establishing new translational research, clinical trials, and academic forums, and advancing clinical care, among other initiatives," Steven Abramson, MD, professor of internal medicine and chair of the department of medicine, said in a March 20 news release. "I am excited for the medical advances that will undoubtedly come about because of the Holmans' deep investment."

Dr. Holman was recently elected to NYU Langone's board of trustees. His gift is the largest ever given to NYU Grossman School of Medicine by one of its alumni.