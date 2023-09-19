Northwell hospital breaks ground on $468M expansion

Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is set to break ground on a new $468 million pavilion, Newsday reported Sept. 19.

The 190,000-square-foot pavilion will have up to 90 private patient rooms, 10 operating rooms and three procedure rooms. The project is being funded through Northwell and philanthropic donations.

Hospital officials expect the project to be done by mid-2025. South Shore University Hospital is working on a separate $71 million intensive care unit for babies that is expected to be done by the end of the year.

"We see this as an investment in Suffolk County," said Steve Bello, regional executive director of the Eastern Region for Northwell Health. "We've been making investments every year, not just to generate more capacity in the hospital, but to expand the programs to meet the needs of the broader community."