Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital has begun construction on its new surgical tower.

The tower will be 127,000 square feet and is part of the hospital's master facility plan, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

It will replace the hospital's current 35-year-old operating suites and offer augmented reality during surgery, virtual reality surgery planning, an intraoperative MRI, and large, private preoperative and postoperative surgical spaces.

Construction is slated to wrap in 2024.