New York Mets owner gifts $35M to NewYork-Presbyterian

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian received a $35 million gift from the philanthropic arm of New York Mets owner Steven Cohen.

The health system will use the donation from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to enhance its youth behavioral health services, according to a July 6 news release.

NewYork-Presbyterian plans to expand child and adolescent inpatient units, build a behavioral health center at White Plains, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health and grow its telepsychiatry services.

The gift comes after a June $25 million donation to NewYork-Presbyterian from the W.P. Carey Foundation that will boost the health system's residency program.