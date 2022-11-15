New York hospital to begin $20M emergency department expansion

Hayley DeSilva -

Riverhead, N.Y.-based Peconic Bay Medical Center will set off on a $20 million expansion of its emergency department, Riverhead Local reported Nov. 14.

The roughly 7,000-square-foot expansion will add nine treatment rooms, a level 2 trauma room with a new CT scanner, and new ambulance bays. 

Amy Loeb, executive director of the hospital, told the publication the facility expects to receive 38,000 ER visits this year. She added the department typically sees 700 strokes, 60 STEMI heart attacks and 1,300 trauma activations per year.

