New Jersey hospital breaks ground on $200M cancer center

Monmouth Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, on June 20 broke ground on a $200 million cancer center as part of the Vogel Medical Campus in Long Branch, N.J.,

The campus will provide access to surgical and imaging services as well as comprehensive cancer care in collaboration with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

"Our collective investment in Monmouth Medical Center, through the Vogel Medical Campus, allows us to expand access to high-quality, equitable care to the residents of Monmouth County and beyond," RWJBarnabas President and CEO Mark Manigan said.

The five-story, 150,000-square-foot outpatient campus is designed to enhance the patient experience by providing comprehensive same-day surgery, on-site specialty physician offices and advanced diagnostic imaging.

"We know that cancer doesn’t travel well, and patients shouldnt have to leave the state or go far from home to receive the best care possible," said Steven Libutti, MD, director of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and senior vice president of oncology services for RWJBarnabas. "As New Jersey’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we are at the forefront of cancer research and care — transforming discoveries into clinical practice, advancing our understanding of a disease that impacts so many, and supporting our patients from prevention to treatment and survivorship."

The center is expected to open in 2025.