MyMichigan hospital plans $40M expansion project

MyMichigan Medical Center Clare (Mich.), part of Midland, Mich.-based MyMichigan, has received funding and design approval from its board of directors and the MyMichigan health board of directors to invest $40 million into a two-phase expansion of its hospital.

Phase one will involve construction of a two-story section that will comprise an emergency department, an expanded imaging department, a fixed MRI unit, an inpatient unit with private rooms, an expanded parking lot, and improved hospital access for 24/7 outpatient services.

The first phase will kick off in 2025 and take 14 months to complete, according to an April 8 MyMichigan news release.

The second phase will feature the development of a new main entrance and canopy, including a plaza that connects the hospital to the downtown area of Clare. It will also include improvements to the hospital's first floor public spaces like dining, lab and imaging and patient entry.

Phase two will kick off immediately after phase one and will take around eight months to complete.

MyMichigan is a nonprofit health system that comprises multiple medical centers, urgent care centers, virtual care, home health, and medical offices that feature more than 80 specialties and subspecialties. It has over 10,600 employees, volunteers and providers, according to its website.