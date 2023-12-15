Mount Sinai opens new $80M health center

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System opened its $80 million Mount Sinai-Harlem Health Center on Dec. 12.

The multispecialty healthcare facility features services like ophthalmology, podiatry, orthopedics, cardiology, gastroenterology, a pharmacy, primary care, and mental health care, according to a Mount Sinai blog post.

The facility will also house the Institute of Advanced Medicine, which focuses on serving patients with specialized needs and underserved communities. With a dedication to mental health and wellbeing, the Mount Sinai Health System Department of Psychiatry will provide outpatient mental health services for children, adolescents, and adults for multiple mental health conditions.

While the project was initially expected to be complete in fall of 2022, delays in construction and city inspection pushed the opening date back one year, a Mount Sinai spokesperson said. Additionally, the project was estimated to cost nearly $80 million, but the spokesperson said that cost is now just over the initial $80 million mark.