Montefiore hopes to build $15M ICU

New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center has filed a certificate of need with the New York state health department for a nearly $15 million intensive care unit gut renovation at its Henry and Lucy Moses Division campus in the city's Bronx borough.

The application, shared with Becker's from a Montefiore spokesperson, would turn the division's existing seventh floor medical-surgical unit into a 21-bed ICU.

The ICU project would increase intensive care services and improve patient outcomes in the area at a time when surgeries performed at Montefiore are on the rise.

"Since 2019, our transfer center has had a 30% increase in transfers," the application said. "Each day, we are challenged due to our limited bed capacity."

The project would not substantially affect employees, expenses or revenue, the application said.

A spokesperson for the state department of health told Becker's they are unable to comment on certificates of need under review.