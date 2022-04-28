Mississippi governor rejects $50M for hospital improvements

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed $50 million for improvements at an adult hospital building at Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, he shared in an April 26 tweet.

While UMMC's teaching center is mostly funded by the state, the hospital isn't, he explained.

"They are responsible for their own operational budget — just like other hospitals," he said in the statement. "They do receive certain competitive advantages that are not afforded to other hospitals and physician groups around Mississippi, such as waivers of 'certificate of need' requirements. There is little reason that Mississippi taxpayers should radically increase the commitment to further subsidize the operations of UMMC to the detriment of competitors."

He added that a better use of the $50 million would be for training healthcare workers.

