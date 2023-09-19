Mercy Health opens 4 urgent care centers; more planned for 2024

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health opened urgent care centers in Fairfield and Hamilton, Ohio on Sept. 13, with two more to open in the coming weeks, local news outlet KWRC reported Sept. 18.

The two other urgent care facilities are in Colerain Township Cherry Grove, Ohio, according to the report. Mercy Health will have seven urgent care centers open by the end of the year and has plans to open further locations in 2024.

Many other systems are following suit as care continues to move toward outpatient settings where there is an emphasis on lower costs, higher quality and more convenience for patients.

Health systems understand that urgent care is not going away, leading many to build more facilities or acquire or partner with groups to reduce market competition and serve as a funnel for their specialty care services.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White's, Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System are among the systems that acquired or announced plans to acquire urgent care centers this year.