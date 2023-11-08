Memorial Healthcare opens $125M Florida cancer center

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has opened a $125 million cancer center on its Memorial Hospital West campus.

The four-story facility, which will receive its first patients in January, is a 125,000-square-foot building including 63 exam rooms and 51 private infusion suites. There will also be an emphasis on research at the new facility.

"Our mission is to provide expert care, full range of support services and navigation, and advanced clinical trials in the fight against cancer, offering options to cancer patients and their families while advancing medical knowledge," Meredith Feinberg, vice president of cancer services at Memorial Healthcare System, said in a statement.

Memorial, which funded the new facility itself with some philanthropic help, is a six-hospital public health system.