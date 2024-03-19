McLaren plans $40M ambulatory campus with freestanding ED

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care plans to expand further into Lansing through the development of a 33,680-square-foot ambulatory campus that will be anchored by a freestanding emergency department.

The nearly $40 million project will add clinical space and expand access to commonly used and in-demand services, including imaging and lab services, family medicine and various specialty services. The 17-room emergency department will span about 8,500 square feet.

Plans also include office space to accommodate a rotating staff of specialists, such as cardiologists, neurologists and surgical consultants.

McLaren Greater Lansing expects to break ground on the facility in the summer and open the campus in fall 2025.

"In a true medical emergency, the time to care is critical and can be a significant factor in the patient's outcome," McLaren Greater Lansing President and CEO Kirk Ray said in a March 19 news release. "With this development in Grand Ledge, those residents will now have a level of care located in their community that it had never had before, along with a number of other services to bolster its overall well-being."