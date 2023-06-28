Mayo to add 24 more beds than expected at new hospital

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will add 24 more beds than expected at its $198 billion hospital under construction at its La Crosse, Wis., campus, the La Crosse Tribune reported June 28.

The new hospital is set to open in fall 2024 with 96 total beds. Currently, the concrete structure is 75 percent complete and is expected to be finished by August.

"As the number of patients seeking Mayo Clinic care continues to grow, it's important that we have enough beds and staff to care for them," Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse Regional Vice President Paul Mueller, MD, told the Tribune. "We are dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality care, and this additional investment will help us to continue providing the care our patients need close to home."