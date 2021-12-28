Mayo Clinic to help build, operate hospital in Indonesia

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic plans to help build and operate a hospital in Bali, a province of Indonesia, The Straits Times reported.

The new Bali International Hospital, slated to open in mid-2023, is an effort to help Indonesia recoup nearly $7 billion in outbound medical tourism, Bloomberg reported.

"We hope Bali will become a special economic zone for the health sector, and hopefully by then, there will be no more Indonesians traveling overseas to seek medical treatment," Indonesia President Joko Widodo told The Straits Times.

The Bali hospital held its groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 27 and will offer a range of services, including oncology.

Indonesia plans to build two other international hospitals in Jakarta and Medan.