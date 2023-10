Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has had a permit approved for a $130.7 million patient tower at its Jacksonville, Fla., campus, according to an Oct. 10 Jacksonville Daily Record report.

The 250,000-square-foot project would increase the number of building floors from eight to 13, the report said, expanding the number of beds to 428.

The tower is part of an overall $432 million expansion project at the Jacksonville campus.