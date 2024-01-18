Maryland health system gets $100M state funding for new medical center

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has dedicated $100 million in his fiscal year 2025 budget to the construction of the new Regional Medical Center in Easton, Md.

The new hospital will be operated by the Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, part of the Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, according to a Jan. 18 UMMS press release shared with Becker's.

The six-floor, 325,000-square-foot hospital will feature 147 beds and will replace the existing Easton hospital. Expanded services will also be offered to support future community health needs.

A private academic health system, UMMS has more than 29,000 employees and 4,600 providers working at its 11 hospitals.