Louisiana hospital opens new emergency department

Ascension Parish Neighborhood Hospital, a 14-bed emergency room and 10-bed inpatient hospital in Baton Rouge, La., began accepting patients Nov. 9

The new neighborhood hospital, part of Baton Rouge General Medical Center, eliminates waiting rooms by having clinical team members immediately take emergency patients back to a room. The hospital provides online scheduling and check-in before arrival.

"The goal is for the patient to spend as little time as possible in the more routine parts of their ER visit, like the check-in and discharge process," Edgardo Tenreiro, BRG CEO, said. "Instead, the focus is on their interaction with our clinical team as they work quickly to diagnose and treat the patient."

The new ER, open 24/7, adds to the facility's primary care, OB-GYN, physical therapy, and imaging and lab services that have also recently opened.

