Lehigh Valley Health Network opens medical office near future hospital

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network has opened a three-story medical office near the under-construction Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie in Lower Macungie, Pa.

Services at the medical office include HNL Lab Medicine, Children's ExpressCARE, Lehigh Valley Physician Group family medicine, orthopedics and cardiology practices, outpatient adult rehabilitation, and cardiac and vascular diagnostic testing, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the health system.

The office building is part of a $27 million project that broke ground in December 2022. The "neighborhood hospital" will have 11 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie is expected to open in 2024, according to the release.