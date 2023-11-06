Lee Health to lease brand new hybrid Cape Coral medical space

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is to lease a brand new medical office building in nearby Cape Coral to be part of a hybrid complex also including residential apartments, according to a Nov. 6 filing.

The building, due to be completed in the fall of 2025, will cost an annual $3.2 million for Lee Health with a 20-year lease agreement. The complex will include 42,184 square feet of medical office space, 20 residential apartments, common spaces and a parking lot.

Lee Health has previously detailed plans to build a new 400-bed hospital in Fort Myers as well as a number of other capital projects in both Fort Myers and Cape Coral.