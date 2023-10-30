Kettering hospital to add ambulatory infusion center

Kettering (Ohio) Health is planning renovations at its hospital in Troy, Ohio to accommodate an ambulatory center, the Dayton Business Journal reported Oct. 25.

The project will add non-oncology infusion services to Kettering Health Troy, according to the report. A health system spokesperson told the news outlet the renovations will allow patients in the Troy area to be able to receive care closer to home rather than traveling to another Kettering facility.

Renovations are expected to begin later this year and will not add square footage to the hospital, according to the report. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.