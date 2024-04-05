Kaiser to build medical office building at California hospital

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente broke ground on a three-story, 105,000-square-foot medical office building April 4 at its Modesto (Calif.) hospital.

The building, which is expected to open in spring 2026, will offer services including pediatrics, adult and family medicine, hematology and oncology, an outpatient pharmacy, and physical and occupational therapy, according to an April 2 news release shared with Becker's.

It will also have a newborn care center and high-risk infancy clinic.

Kaiser does not currently have an estimated cost for the project, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed with Becker's.





